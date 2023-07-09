The heat is making its return before storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With temperatures today reaching the lower 80s our weekend has been picture perfect.

However, this weather won’t remain as we start our week. Monday looks to be hot as our temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a few places in the lower 90s. Monday will bring plenty of sunshine with a very high UV index. If you are going to be outside sunscreen is a must as burn times could occur within 20 minutes.

Unlike two weeks ago, tomorrow’s heat does not have humidity as company. Our dewpoints are in the mid 50s making our feels like temperatures less than our actual temperatures.

We will have windier conditions with winds around 10-15 mph and the occasional gust around 25mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday the sun goes away as we are tracking some showers and thunderstorms. These thunderstorms have the possibility to be severe as the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for Tuesday.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the upcoming threat.

