Freeport celebrates city’s founder with Tutty Baker Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With more than two decades in the making, the Freeport community came together to honor their founder, Tutty Baker.

Hundreds of people packed the streets for three days of festivities, fireworks, food trucks and more. The event also highlights the Chicago Avenue streetscape.

Sunday will be the final day of the event for the year but that doesn’t mean there will be a lack of fun. Sunday there will be a duck race at Tutty’s Crossing and a 50-50 raffle.

Mayor Jodi Miller states “Just to reignite that sense of community. Unifying people bringing business to the downtown and showcasing what Freeport’s all about. Tutty Baker was the founder of Freeport, and he was all about generosity and the entrepreneur.”

