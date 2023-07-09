Freeport celebrates city’s founder with Tutty Baker Fest

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With more than two decades in the making, the Freeport community came together to honor their founder, Tutty Baker.

Hundreds of people packed the streets for three days of festivities, fireworks, food trucks and more. The event also highlights the Chicago Avenue streetscape.

Sunday will be the final day of the event for the year but that doesn’t mean there will be a lack of fun. Sunday there will be a duck race at Tutty’s Crossing and a 50-50 raffle.

Mayor Jodi Miller states “Just to reignite that sense of community. Unifying people bringing business to the downtown and showcasing what Freeport’s all about. Tutty Baker was the founder of Freeport, and he was all about generosity and the entrepreneur.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roads and bridges are the target of Governer J-B Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle
Woman shot in Rockford Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
2 missing, 3 hurt in early morning fire in Sterling
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Latest News

We are 170 days away from Christmas as of Saturday, July 8 but that isn’t stopping some holiday...
It’s never too early to Christmas shop
DJ WIFR Weather
Hundreds of people packed the streets for three days of festivities, fireworks, food trucks and...
Freeport celebrates city’s founder with Tutty Baker Fest
Meagen Lee of Timeless Treasures calls herself a DNA artist. She can make art out of hair,...
Sycamore woman makes art out of cremation ashes