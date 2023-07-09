Dozens of hot rods line parking lot for Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ car show

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ in Machesney Park hosts its fourth classic car show this year, which takes place the first Saturday of the month at their restaurant.

Dozens of car enthusiasts stroll through the parking lot where dozens of classic cars and hot rods are lined up. Owner Ritchie Lane says it’s those who participate in the monthly show and the combination of barbecue and cars that draws people to the event. People enjoy learning about the stories of the drivers and how they’ve acquired their respective car.

“We just love having classic cars, old hot rods sitting out front of the restaurant. Makes everything look fantastic. Everybody enjoys themself,” says Lane.

