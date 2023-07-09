19-year-old Lena crash victim dies Saturday

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities report that a 19-year-old Lena man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in late June.

According to the Stephenson County Sherriff’s Office, 19-year-old Anthony JT Robinson of Lena died Saturday after suffering life-threatening injuries more than two weeks ago.

Deputies responded just after 11:30 p.m. on June 24 to the area of Flansburg Road and Range Road in Lena for a personal injury traffic crash with a motorcycle. The initial investigation reveals a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Flansburg Road when it veered into a ditch. Deputies say, Robinson, the driver of the bike, was found in a nearby cornfield.

Robinson was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says there were no witnesses to the crash and believes it happened sometime between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on June 24.

While the cause is under investigation, deputies believe impaired driving could be a factor in the crash.

