19-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in June

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - 19-year-old Anthony JT Robinson of Lena passed away Saturday from injuries they sustained in a motorcycle crash in late June, according to the Stephenson County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 11:51 p.m. on Saturday June 24 to the area of Flansburg Rd. and Range Rd. in Lena for a personal injury traffic crash with a motorcycle. The initial investigation reveals a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Flansburg Rd. when it veered into a ditch. Deputies say Robinson, the driver of the bike, was found in a nearby cornfield.

Robinson was taken to a hospital where they were in critical condition until their death on Saturday.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says there were no witnesses to the crash and believes it happened anytime between 10 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. on June 24.

While the cause is under investigation, deputies believe impaired driving could be a factor in the crash.

