10 -year-old girl found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon

Rockford police say they are talking to a person of interest.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for answers Saturday night after a 10-year-old girl was found dead in Rockford Saturday afternoon.

It started around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Ave in Rockford when police tweeted about a large police presence in the area. Then around 9:40 p.m. police say they are conducting a murder investigation after they found a 10-year-old girl dead at the 9th Ave. location.

Rockford police say they are talking to a person of interest.

