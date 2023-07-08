Wonderful weekend weather for Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When asking people what ideal weather is, most people answer today’s weather. Today we saw highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is looking like another great day to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. If you are looking to head to either BryonFest or Tutty Baker Fest you wont be disappointed by the weather.

Our highs tomorrow are in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Sunscreen is a must tomorrow if you are enjoying the festivities as our UV index is going to be very high. Humidity won’t be a concern at all as our dew points will be low.

As we head into the start of the week temperatures rise on Monday to the upper 80s. Tuesday is going to be as hot but there are chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

