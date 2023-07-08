Woman shot in Rockford Saturday morning

(MGN ONLINE)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting on Rockford’s southeast side Saturday morning left a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened before 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Street, which is off Broadway and IL-251.

The woman is expected to recover from her injuries, which are described as not life-threatening. Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate.

If you know anything regarding this shooting, you can submit a tip to Rockford Police by texting RPDTIP and the information to 847411.

This is a developing story.

