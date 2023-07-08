Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
2 missing, 3 hurt in early morning fire in Sterling
Roads and bridges are the target of Governer J-B Pritzker's new plan, but it will cost a hefty...
Illinois announces biggest construction program in state history
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident
Fire crews got the blaze under control 15 minutes after arriving on scene.
Fire forces two people from home in DeKalb

Latest News

Vendors say City Market attendance continues to increase to pre-pandemic numbers.
City Market vendors see strong attendance numbers this year
Vendors say City Market attendance continues to increase to pre-pandemic numbers.
City Market vendors see strong attendance numbers this year
The renovations at Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford weren’t expected for a couple of...
$128,000 invested to renovate Lewis Lemon Elementary basketball court, track
$128,000 invested to renovate Lewis Lemon Elementary basketball court, track