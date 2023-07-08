Rainy start to the weekend but it won’t be a washout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday started off dry and sunny but ended on a more humid and wet note as the stateline was hit with a light rain shower in the evening.

The rain only lasted a couple of hours but enough to cool off our 78 high to 74 degrees. Winds picked up speed as well coming in from the west at 13 mph. Dew points remained fairly comfortable at 55 degrees, but the area is going to get a little muggy after we receive some rain Saturday morning.

The rest of Friday night is going to be clear and dry, however, once we move overnight into Saturday the clouds will roll in along with a low pressure system. This will bring us rain around two in the morning which will continue until 10 in the morning. The rest of Saturday will be clear, dry and sunny while still remaining mild.

Sunday is continuing with the gorgeous weather where we stay extra sunny with a big warm up bringing us back into the 80s. Then copy and paste Sunday into Monday because that forecast is not just hotter but essentially identical. I recommend to make some plans and enjoy the weekend!

