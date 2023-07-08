City Market vendors see strong attendance numbers this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crowds roll into Rockford’s City market eager to enjoy good food, good company and live music.

“The first couple of weeks were definitely record weeks for us,” said Judy Johnson, Quixotic Bakery owner.

Only three months into the season, several vendors praise the success of this year’s City Market in Rockford, seeing crowds reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

“2020 was a completely different experience,” Johnson said. “It was maybe about 10% of what we had prior to that but it’s been building back since then.”

“The pandemic threw it off and brought things back way down and the last few years, it has been coming back this year it seems like it’s up a little more since last year,” Brian Endl said, Pig Minds Brewing Co. founder.

“The first couple of weeks of the market were phenomenal with people,” Christy Brody said, The Pewter Dragonfly owner. “Pre-pandemic, we’re about where we were pre-pandemic now with the market and the numbers of people coming through.”

Johnson says crowds swarm her food truck, there may be a natural element to blame on why she hasn’t seen more people come out this year.

“The weather has been a little bit of an issue in the last couple of weeks,” Johnson said. “It’s been a little hot and humid.”

Brody says for the last six years, her favorite part about City Market is meeting people.

“People out here are so different,” Brody said. “It’s just a pleasure to meet everybody that comes out.”

Brody says if you haven’t ever made it out, this is the year to do it.

“It’s great out here,” Brody said. “There’s a lot of security presence all night long. It’s a pleasure to be out here. It’s very safe and a lot of fun.”

For those who haven’t been to City Market, it’s held every Friday in downtown Rockford until Sept. 29.

