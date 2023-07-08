$128,000 invested to renovate Lewis Lemon Elementary basketball court, track

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the city of Rockford improves the Lewis Lemon neighborhood, the local school district invests $128,000 to upgrade the basketball court and track at the elementary school.

The renovations at Lewis Lemon Elementary School in Rockford weren’t expected for a couple of years but project leaders took one look and made it a priority.

Shocked. That’s the best way to describe Precinct Committeeman Tamir Bell’s reaction to the condition of the basketball court at Lewis Lemon Elementary School.

“I looked at the court while we are playing basketball and I thought it was unacceptable,” says Bell. “This court has been sitting in this condition for a very long time. Now is the time to breathe new life not only into the facility but also the neighborhood.”

That started Bell’s crusade to get the Rockford Public School District 205 to invest $128,000 to renovate the basketball court and track at the school.

“This is the neighborhood park in my neighborhood but more importantly this is a neighborhood park for the residents here... And they deserve a nice facility to play on.”

The school board approved the project at its board meeting in late June. The district’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Phillips says the decision was unanimous.

“It shows the commitment of our board that we’re constantly looking at where we can make improvements. And we’ve made that commitment to our families and students.”

The project is scheduled to start in late July and should be complete in time for the upcoming school year.

“Anytime we’re able to make improvements that help the appearance of our neighborhoods and the school itself is is something that districts are very excited about.”

“The Lewis Lemon neighborhood has been longing for renovations, beautification and this project is just one of many in our precinct,” says Bell.

The playground behind the school has a new playing surface and the school will soon get updated bathrooms.

As part of the city’s neighborhood initiative, sidewalks, curbs and gutters will be upgraded or replaced in the Lewis Lemon neighborhood.

