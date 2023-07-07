Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident in Rochelle Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.

According to Rochelle Fire Lieutenant Jason Underwood, one person was trapped inside the vehicle and the other person was outside of the vehicle.

Both of them were eventually taken to a hospital by medical helicopters.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

65-year-old Myles Patrick was allegedly retrieving a remote controlled boat when he went under
Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.
Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting
Girl recovering after Wednesday morning shooting in Rockford
State and city leaders gathered Thursday in Davis Park for the big announcement.
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.
Janesville police pull vehicle from Rock River

Latest News

Alderperson Gabrielle Torina says this is a major investment, but it’s one that will impact not...
Community prays for Barber Colman redevelopment ahead of Monday’s final vote
Community prays for Barber Colman redevelopment ahead of Monday’s final vote
Rockford's Metra service is expected to start in 2027.
Passenger rail has rich history in Rockford region
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027