Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident in Rochelle Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.

According to Rochelle Fire Lieutenant Jason Underwood, one person was trapped inside the vehicle and the other person was outside of the vehicle.

Both of them were eventually taken to a hospital by medical helicopters.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

