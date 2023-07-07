Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
I-team
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Election Results
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
I-team
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
Daily Deals
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Slight Chance for T-Showers Tomorrow Morning
Friday Morning
By
Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting
Car pulled from Rock River in Janesville reported stolen in 1993
Justin Moore to play live at Rockford’s BMO Center
Latest News
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--7/7/23
Free A/C here to stay
A calmer Thursday gives a break from the heat
Cooler, less humid, quieter conditions on the way