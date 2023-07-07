Slight Chance for T-Showers Tomorrow Morning

Friday Morning
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and city leaders gathered Thursday in Davis Park for the big announcement.
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
65-year-old Myles Patrick was allegedly retrieving a remote controlled boat when he went under
Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.
Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting
FILE: Rock River recovery
Car pulled from Rock River in Janesville reported stolen in 1993
Justin Moore
Justin Moore to play live at Rockford’s BMO Center

Latest News

Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast--7/7/23
Friday is to get off to a very pleasant start.
Free A/C here to stay
With the thunderstorms and cold front that came through yesterday our winds have shifted from...
A calmer Thursday gives a break from the heat
Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and lower humidity will make for a nearly perfect...
Cooler, less humid, quieter conditions on the way