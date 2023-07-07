Rockford Raptors FC celebrates class of 2023 at summer signing ceremony

The club will have 29 players set to play college soccer at various levels in the fall
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a packed signing table Thursday as numerous Rockford Raptors FC players signed to play college soccer, with 12 players on the girls side and 17 on the boys side.

Girls:

Maggie Schmidt- Loyola University

Izzie Fritz- Loyola University

Emma Ambrose- Rock Valley College

Addie Ford- Drake University

Isabella Walls- Southeastern Louisiana University

Brooke Baumann- Saint Mary’s College

Jayda Swopes- Eau Claire University

Lillith Rick- Wentworth Institute of Technology

Brynn Gunderson- St. Norbert College

Margaret Slove- Saint Mary’s College

Kyra Cruickshank- Roosevelt University

Morgan Rudowicz- University of Tampa

Boys:

Colin Hasty- Kishwaukee College

Casey Walton- Ripon College

Dasha Curiel- Chicago State University

Baylor Denu- University of Wisconsin Green Bay

Nathan Durado- Rock Valley College

William Eiss- Illinois Wesleyan University

Yubani Espinoza- Rock Valley College

Christian Hernandez- Ripon College

Samuel Herrejon- Rock Valley College

Victor Ibarra- Rock Valley College

Saiheed Jah- Drake University

Andrew King-Wisconsin Lutheran University

Jorge Leon- Saint Xavier University

Aiden Montes- Rock Valley College

Adan Pina- Rock Valley College

Joseph Reiche- Dakota Wesleyan University

Britton Sala- Trine University

