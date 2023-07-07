Rockford Raptors FC celebrates class of 2023 at summer signing ceremony
The club will have 29 players set to play college soccer at various levels in the fall
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a packed signing table Thursday as numerous Rockford Raptors FC players signed to play college soccer, with 12 players on the girls side and 17 on the boys side.
Girls:
Maggie Schmidt- Loyola University
Izzie Fritz- Loyola University
Emma Ambrose- Rock Valley College
Addie Ford- Drake University
Isabella Walls- Southeastern Louisiana University
Brooke Baumann- Saint Mary’s College
Jayda Swopes- Eau Claire University
Lillith Rick- Wentworth Institute of Technology
Brynn Gunderson- St. Norbert College
Margaret Slove- Saint Mary’s College
Kyra Cruickshank- Roosevelt University
Morgan Rudowicz- University of Tampa
Boys:
Colin Hasty- Kishwaukee College
Casey Walton- Ripon College
Dasha Curiel- Chicago State University
Baylor Denu- University of Wisconsin Green Bay
Nathan Durado- Rock Valley College
William Eiss- Illinois Wesleyan University
Yubani Espinoza- Rock Valley College
Christian Hernandez- Ripon College
Samuel Herrejon- Rock Valley College
Victor Ibarra- Rock Valley College
Saiheed Jah- Drake University
Andrew King-Wisconsin Lutheran University
Jorge Leon- Saint Xavier University
Aiden Montes- Rock Valley College
Adan Pina- Rock Valley College
Joseph Reiche- Dakota Wesleyan University
Britton Sala- Trine University
