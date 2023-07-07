Police launch search for Freeport man
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A search is underway for a 67-year-old Freeport man who police say may be suicidal.
Paul Cheney was last seen near Taylor Park, 900 E. Stephenson Street. His black cross-country bike is also missing.
He is described as a white male, 5′10″ and 170 pounds with a beard, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing dark shorts, shirt, a baseball cap and glasses.
Anyone with information about Cheney is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.
