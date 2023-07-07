Police launch search for Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A search is underway for a 67-year-old Freeport man who police say may be suicidal.

Paul Cheney was last seen near Taylor Park, 900 E. Stephenson Street. His black cross-country bike is also missing.

He is described as a white male, 5′10″ and 170 pounds with a beard, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing dark shorts, shirt, a baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information about Cheney is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

