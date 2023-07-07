Police launch search for Freeport man

Paul Cheney, 67, was last seen in the Taylor Park area of Freeport. He is believed to be suicidal.(Freeport Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A search is underway for a 67-year-old Freeport man who police say may be suicidal.

Paul Cheney was last seen near Taylor Park, 900 E. Stephenson Street. His black cross-country bike is also missing.

He is described as a white male, 5′10″ and 170 pounds with a beard, gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing dark shorts, shirt, a baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information about Cheney is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.

