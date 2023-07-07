Picture-perfect weekend ahead for Rockford region

STATELINE (WIFR) - The weekend of July 7-9 holds nothing but fun things to do in the Rock River Valley region.

Friday Night Flix will feature “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” This event area opens at 6:30 p.m. in Davis Park; the movie starts at dusk. Temperatures should stay right around the 70-degree mark. But, there will likely be a lot of mosquitos, so you’ll want to bring some bug spray.

Two festivals will offer a lot of fun activities: Tutty Baker Fest in Freeport and ByronFest in Byron. Both festivals begin Friday, July 7 and run through Sunday, July 9.

Humidity will stay low through the weekend and high temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

We will welcome a little bit of rain early Saturday morning, but the showers will be long gone before the festivals get going for the day.

Bright and sunny are the key words for Sunday.

While we’ve only mentioned a few events, there are many others to check out. Go to gorockford.com and click on “Events” to see what else is happening in the region.

