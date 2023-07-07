NYC tour bus driver who slammed into city bus gets ticket for running red light

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City tour bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light and crashing into a public bus, sending 18 people to hospitals, police said Friday.

Most of the passengers injured Thursday evening had cuts, bruises and scrapes, said EMS Deputy Chief Paul Hopper. Aside from those who went to the hospital, about 60 others requested evaluation by a doctor at the scene.

City transit officials blamed the Topview sightseeing bus driver for the crash.

Dozens of people were injured after a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA bus in Manhattan Thursday night. (Source: WABC/FERN PARKER/CNN)

The driver “seemed to have blown a red light and T-boned our bus” on East 23rd Street and First Avenue in Manhattan, said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

“Obviously there are traffic laws that need to be followed in the city of New York, and it wasn’t here,” he said.

The police department confirmed that the tour bus driver was ticketed for running a red light. The crash is under investigation.

Topview NYC did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and city leaders gathered Thursday in Davis Park for the big announcement.
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
65-year-old Myles Patrick was allegedly retrieving a remote controlled boat when he went under
Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.
Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting
FILE: Rock River recovery
Car pulled from Rock River in Janesville reported stolen in 1993
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle

Latest News

Fire crews got the blaze under control 15 minutes after arriving on scene.
Fire forces two people from home in DeKalb
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
3 hurt in early morning building fire in Sterling
LNL: Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 life sentences