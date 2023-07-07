Metra train expected to have immediate economic impact

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although it may be too early to tell how many Rockford residents will use the city’s first passenger train in 40 years to commute to Chicago for their jobs when Metra pulls into town in 2027, business leaders say they expect the service to have an immediate economic impact.

“As we get folks coming to our events downtown, at the BMO, at the Coronado Theatre, we are seeing upwards of 50% of folks from out of town for those events and [they are] primarily from the Chicago area,” said Third Ward Ald. Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg also sits on the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority (RAVE) board and said having Metra service to Rockford provides a quicker and easier way for Chicagoland residents to visit the Forest City.

“Metra would give an alternative to coming by car,” he said. “It’s an easy way to commute. And then the people have the option to say overnight.”

Dave Pedersen, owner of Maze Books in downtown Rockford, agrees.

“All the business owners down here and around town should be happy because out-of-towners spend money,” Pedersen said. “They do.”

Before recently returning to Rockford to open a bookstore, Pedersen spent 10 years living in the Chicago suburbs and said stateline residents who aren’t familiar with commuter rail are in for an eye-opening experience.

“If you want to go to Chicago and you have Metra from Rockford: no parking, you don’t have to worry about tolls, gas in your car,” he said.

Metra recored 2.8 million passenger trips in May. About 140,000 people ride the trains every week.

Rockford’s plan is to have two two trains by late 2027, one in the morning and one in the evening.

