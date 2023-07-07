Local businesses weigh in on Metra coming to Rockford

By Mike Garrigan and Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateliners won’t be the only ones benefitting from Metra’s ride service into Chicago, local businesses will also benefit from people coming out to this area.

23 News anchor Mike Garrigan caught up with workers in the entertainment and housing industries to see how this rail service might affect venues like The Hard Rock Casino and Coronado, and home buying in the region.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and city leaders gathered Thursday in Davis Park for the big announcement.
Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027
65-year-old Myles Patrick was allegedly retrieving a remote controlled boat when he went under
Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.
Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting
FILE: Rock River recovery
Car pulled from Rock River in Janesville reported stolen in 1993
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle

Latest News

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Ritchie Rd. and Stewart Rd. in Rochelle.
Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Rochelle
Alderperson Gabrielle Torina says this is a major investment, but it’s one that will impact not...
Community prays for Barber Colman redevelopment ahead of Monday’s final vote
Community prays for Barber Colman redevelopment ahead of Monday’s final vote
Rockford's Metra service is expected to start in 2027.
Passenger rail has rich history in Rockford region