Freeport police to use drones for security at Tutty Baker Fest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police will use drones to help keep people safe July 7-8 during the annual Tutty Baker Fest in downtown Freeport.

Just weeks ago, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Drones as First Responders Act into law. It allows law enforcement agencies to use drones during special events and parades to monitor crowd size and movements. Supporters say it also helps police departments properly staff various events.

But, city leaders emphasize this is just one tool to increase safety. They ask people attending the event to call 9-1-1 or the police department if they notice any suspicious people or activities.

