Free A/C here to stay

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you were looking for a break from the heat and humidity we had experienced for much of the week, Thursday was right up your alley!

Sunshine, a generous northwesterly breeze, and lower humidity levels made Thursday just about perfect for one and all. And, if you liked Thursday, odds are you’ll enjoy the forecast for at least the next several days.

Friday’s to be awfully close to a carbon copy of Thursday, though perhaps with a bit more in the way of cloudiness in the afternoon. Temperatures are to top out in the upper 70s underneath a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Friday is to get off to a very pleasant start. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More clouds are to gather late Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday night into early Saturday morning, a weak disturbance is forecast to ride briefly into the area, yielding a thicker cloud deck and perhaps a few widely scattered showers.

A small chance for showers will enter the forecast Friday night into early Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Presently, it appears as though Saturday’s daytime hours are to be unaffected, though we’ll keep a slight chance for a morning shower in the forecast just to be safe. All signs point toward sunshine re-emerging rather quickly though, allowing temperatures to again top out near 80° with comfortable humidity levels.

Sunshine should be prominently featured as Saturday goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday appears likely to continue the trend of pleasant weather. Sunshine is to be dominant yet again, and while temperatures are to tick up a bit, likely reaching the middle 80s, humidity still does not appear to be a concern at all.

Sunshine is to dominate again on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, current projections push back the threat of any legitimate rain chances to Tuesday as things do turn hotter and more humid once again.

Aside from the small rain chance Friday night into Saturday morning, that's it until at least Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Until then, expect our monthly, seasonal, and year-to-date rainfall deficits to grow.

Rainfall deficits are to grow in the coming days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern does turn a bit more active toward the middle of next week as rain chances begin to be featured with a bit more regularity. Hopefully, enough rain will come in the coming week to help alleviate the drought situation somewhat. While beneficial rains fell across central and southern Illinois last week and Chicago saw its own deluge last Sunday, improving the drought situation there, we’ve largely avoided significant rainfall in our neck of the woods, locally. As a result, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, issued Thursday, now places the vast majority of the Stateline in a Severe Drought.

Some areas in Illinois have seen improvements on the drought front, while here in the Stateline, the situation is worsening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.