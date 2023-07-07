Fire forces two people from home in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A kitchen fire early Friday morning severely damages a home at 313 E. Sunset Place on the city’s south side.

Crews got the call shortly before 6 a.m. and found smoke coming from the roof. Those on scene say a small fire in the kitchen was put out with an extinguisher but not before it spread to other areas of the home, causing around $40,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Because of the damage, two people who lived in the home must find another place to stay. No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.