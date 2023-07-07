Community prays for Barber Colman redevelopment ahead of Monday’s final vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Barber Colman redevelopment project could inch one step closer to reality if Rockford city council votes in its favor Monday night.

In late June, city council approved a $430 million-plan to redevelop the 26-acre complex in Rockford. But the vote to start work is a toss up according to some leaders.

Alderperson Frank Beach says he has a lot to think about before Monday night’s city council meeting, which determines the fate of the barber Colman project.

“It’s probably the biggest development from the city of Rockford in could be forever,” says Beach. “To simply vote on it without getting as much knowledge as you can as to what it looks like today, and what it might look like 17 years from now, sometimes takes a little time to digest the material.”

Among the things beach and others have to think about is having a private labor agreement, which ensures the developer will use local workers to the fullest extent.

“I think the developer and the union need to get together before the agreement and decide how they want to work together.”

Meanwhile, city leaders and the community join Alderperson Gabrielle Torina for a prayer across from Barber Colman Thursday evening.

Valerie Hanserd is a lifelong resident in Rockford’s fifth ward. She says this could bring this side of town back to life.

“We need development in this side of town we’ve been neglected way too long,” says Hanserd. “Everything is possible. There’s no reason for us to keep going across the river.”

Torina says this is a major investment, but it’s one that will impact not only her ward, but all of Rockford.

“It changes the entire landscape and opportunity for economic development that we’ve never seen before. It’s a really big moment for our city and I trust in God that he’s going to help us to get this through.”

Torina says someone on city council could bring up an amendment to vote on the private labor agreement. She believes if council approves this, the project won’t work because the developer doesn’t recommend this.

Given the impact this could have on the city some leaders say they don’t know how Monday’s vote will go.

