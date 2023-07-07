3 hurt in early morning building fire in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC/WIFR) - Three people were hurt and at least two others are unaccounted for after an early morning fire at a building in Sterling.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of E. 3rd Street. When first responders arrived, they were told people were still trapped inside and found fire and heavy smoke throughout the third story of the building.

A woman who leaped from a third-story window was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Her condition is unknown at this time. A man and a girl were also taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries after they escaped to an adjacent roof and were rescued by firefighters.

According to a news release from Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard, at least two people are unaccounted for. Sterling police ask anyone that may have family or friends living at the building and have been unable to reach them to call police at 815-632-6640.

Shumard said the fire compromised the building’s structure and caused a partial collapse, adding that the building did not collapse before the fire.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and the potential for further collapse of the building facade, East 3rd Street (Illinois Route 2) from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time until the area can be secured and the building stabilized,” Schumard said in the release.

“The City is grateful for the joint response by numerous departments and partners. Assisting Fire Departments included Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Morrison, Fulton, Polo, Tampico, Erie, and Clinton (Iowa). Sterling Police were assisted by Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police. The Salvation Army assisted on scene and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.