Metra to bring rail service to Rockford, Belvidere in 2027

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a big day for Rockford as Governor JB Pritzker announces plans for a Metra rail project.

“For the first time since 1981, we are bringing intercity passenger rail back to Rockford,” the governor said Thursday.

Metra will launch the rail in 2027 with stops in Belvidere and Huntley as an extension of the Milwaukee District West line to Chicago.

“We knew that progress to restore passenger service to this great city was not going to happen overnight,” Omer Osman said, Illinois Secretary of Transportation. “Today, we are here with this beautiful train behind us to share that IDOT has chosen Metra for the state’s latest rail line.”

Osman says the investment in transportation is an investment in the state’s people.

