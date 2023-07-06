Passenger rail has rich history in Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although Rockford has not had passenger rail service for more than four decades, the Forest City’s history with commuter trains dates back 171 years.

“The history of passenger rail in Rockford began in 1852,” said Midway Village Museum Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson.

That’s when the first immigrants from Sweden, Ireland and Italy came to Rockford from port cities via rail.

“There were four different competing railroads, and there were 22 different trains that came through Rockford every day,” Fredrickson said.

Commuter trains also brought thousands of Black Americans to places like Rockford in the 1920s during the Great Migration.

“They gave us a chance,” said Rockford resident Roland Johnson. “So, we used that to our advantage. And, to this day, there are many Black people who work in Rockford because of the trains.”

The last time Rockford had passenger rail service to Chicago was 1981. That was the year Amtrak cut the old Black Hawk line on South Main Street.

“Amtrak did about seven years of rail service before that became unreliable and was discontinued,” Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson said he knows people claim that passenger that rail is outdated and that the nation’s freeways is more efficient. But he argues that commuter trains still fill a need.

“The people in Huntley, the people in Woodstock would say being connected by a Metra line to Chicago and the suburbs is just a great thing,” he said. “It’s easy to get in and out of the city.”

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that a Metra will begin serving Rockford and Belvidere in 2027.

