Justin Moore to play live at Rockford’s BMO Center

Justin Moore
Justin Moore(Valorie Music Group)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country music star Justin Moore is bringing his 2023 tour to Rockford, Ill.

Fans can see the “With a Woman You Love” singer at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 14 at the BMO Center,

Pre-sale tickets are available here. Tickets open to the public July 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, by calling 81-968-5222 or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office.

The Arkansas native’s traditional country sound and captivating live shows makes for an evening full of entertainment.

Chart-topping hits like “Small Town USA,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “You Look Like I Need A Drink,” and “Lettin’ The Night Roll” have earned Moore multiple country music awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win.

