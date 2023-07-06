Cooler, less humid, quieter conditions on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third straight day, heat and humidity took center stage throughout the Stateline on Wednesday. This time, however, showers and thunderstorms joined the party.

For a period of several hours Wednesday afternoon, severe weather was a concern, as no fewer than a half dozen separate Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued throughout the region, thanks to the hot, humid airmass in place coinciding with the passage of a rather sharp cold front.

The severe weather threat has ended for the night, and aside for one or two very isolated showers, the rain threat is behind us as well. Now, we’ll anticipate the arrival of cooler, more comfortable air in the hours ahead, being delivered by a northerly breeze out of Canada. That should give us an opportunity to give the air conditioner a much-needed break.

As summer days go, Thursday figures to be about as nice as they come. Bright sunshine will be out from start to finish, though northerly winds will keep temperatures from getting out of control. Highs are to reach the lower 80s, and humidity levels are to remain eminently comfortable.

Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and lower humidity will make for a nearly perfect Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to start on a similarly sunny note, though a gradual increase in clouds is likely by the day’s latter stages. Temperatures should once again reach right around 80°.

A few more clouds are to enter the picture as our Friday moves along. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thicker cloud cover arrives Friday night into early Saturday, a window of time during which a few widely scattered showers cannot be ruled out. With that said, any rain that does fall figures to be on the light side, and should be confined to a period spanning just a few hours.

Thicker clouds, and perhaps a shower, may arrive overnight Friday into early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Early clouds and showers should move out quickly Saturday, leaving behind bright sunshine for the day’s latter stages, with temperatures once again set to top out in the lower 80s.

Sunshine is to return rather quickly Saturday after an early rain chance. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

