Car pulled from Rock River in Janesville reported stolen in 1993

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A nearly 30-year-old car theft case is closed this week after Janesville authorities pulled the missing vehicle from the Rock River.

The car was discovered by a citizen on July 3 through a sonar scan. That person reported their findings to law enforcement, who confirmed the vehicle was 12 feet underwater near Riverside Park.

On July 5, a towing company helped pull the vehicle from the Rock River, and by Thursday, Rock County detectives were able to identify the vehicle had been reported missing in August 1993.

Authorities say they’ve been in contact with the owner of the stolen vehicle, and the investigation is closed.

