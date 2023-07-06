A calmer Thursday gives a break from the heat

With the thunderstorms and cold front that came through yesterday our winds have shifted from the southwest to the north. The cold front dropped our temperatures and dew points making today very comfortable.(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the thunderstorms and cold front that came through yesterday our winds have shifted from the southwest to the northwest. The cold front dropped our temperatures and dew points making today very comfortable.

Our highs today are in the upper 70s and a few places might touch 80°. Partly cloudy skies for today as well.

Overnight our lows are in the mid-50s allowing our A/Cs to take a break.

Tomorrow is similar to today as our highs are in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies for the day. The only change is there is a 40% chance of some overnight showers. These showers have a 10% chance to be thunderstorms but have no chance of being severe.

Saturday there is a slight chance for a stray shower during the day but mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Overall cooler with less humidity for the foreseeable future.

