Alleged teen fatal shooting suspect appears in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage double murder suspect makes his first court appearance while another teen faces new charges connected to the shooting that killed a 17 and 14-year-old. The teens were allegedly lured into a car by a friend, shot, and left for dead on the west side of Rockford last Friday night.

Tensions ran high in the courtroom as the Torres family saw the boy accused of murdering their two loved ones for the first time since police announced his charges.

News of a second person’s reported involvement comes the same day the alleged shooter goes before a judge for the first time. 23 News was in the courtroom Wednesday.

“This has been a whole nightmare, I don’t wish this on nobody, honestly,” said Ashley Torres, an aunt of the two boys who passed away on June 30.

Ashley Torres says the personalities of her two cousins, 14-year-old Joey and 17-year-old Jorge, were hard to ignore. Always laughing, always smiling. Something she says was stolen in a storm of bullets.

“My baby Joey was the sweetest little kid you would ever meet,” said Ashley, “My Jorge was such a strong little soldier. He was always determined to do what he said he would do.”

A friend allegedly lured the Torres boys into hanging out last Friday night. They were shot and killed; their bodies left on the west side of Rockford. That “Friend” was a 17-year-old boy, who appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

The suspect faces several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. 18-year-old Liberty Powers also faces felony charges of obstructing justice in connection to the incident. But the Torres family says it’s not enough.

“I’m going to stand here and do what I can to help my little cousins,” said Ashley.

Before every court date, the Torres family promises to stand outside the courthouse to advocate for Joey and Jorge.

“We want to help them, we want to bring peace to Rockford, and I know their little hearts wanted justice and just to help good people,” said Ashley.

They also vow to draw attention to an issue they say is plaguing the Rockford community.

“Anywhere in the world, we don’t want no crime... Gun violence needs to stop, it’s not the matter of if, it’s when, when will it stop, and it’s time,” said Ashley.

The 17-year-old boy accused of the murders will go before a judge again in early august. Powers must appear in court tomorrow.

The Torres family must bury two of their loved ones. If you want to help them with the cost of the funerals, consider donating to their go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/joey-jorge-torres-funeral-donations?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

