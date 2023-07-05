Woman recovering after Wednesday morning shooting

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot on the west side of Rockford early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of S. Johnston Street, off of W. State Street. The woman’s injuries are not critical, and she is expected to recover.

Rockford Police say S. Johnston Street is closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

