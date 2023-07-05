Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening

Police ask drivers to avoid the area
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers to avoid the area of Preston St. and Horace Ave. Tuesday evening after two cars crash.

23 News was at the the location of the incident, where multiple first responders were present.

No injures have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update this article as we learn new information.

