Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers to avoid the area of Preston St. and Horace Ave. Tuesday evening after two cars crash.

23 News was at the the location of the incident, where multiple first responders were present.

No injures have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update this article as we learn new information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.