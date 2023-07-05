ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is looking to be warm yet again. Our dew points are still elevated making our temperatures feel much warmer. Today we see highs in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid 90s.

This heat will leave very quickly around 2-4pm as a cold front moves through our area.

This cold front will drop our temperatures around 10-15 degrees over the course of 2 hours. The cold front also brings showers and thunderstorms.

The threat of these thunderstorms is slight. The storm prediction center has Winnebago county, Ogle county, and Lee county in the slight risk category. The western counties are only in a marginal risk. The main risk for these thunderstorms is damaging winds and areas with heavy downpours.

Tracking potential severe storms and a big cool down (DJ Baker)

I’d recommend brining in any outdoor furniture you may have had out yesterday celebrating the Fourth of July.

Once the cold front passes there still is slight chances for storms as we head towards the evening. We do dry out by the time we head to bed.

The rest of the week looks to be beautiful as our temperatures look to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A quick reminder that the national weather service will not be doing their weekly severe weather radio tests because of the risks today. They instead are pushing back the test to tomorrow.

