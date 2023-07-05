Storms likely Wednesday, severe threat remains

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our 4th of July has been a scorcher, with the Stateline recording its fifth 90°+ high temperature of the year.

Humidity has also joined the party, which allowed for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop in the late afternoon hours. Our atmosphere is stabilizing quickly, though, which will allow storms to quickly extinguish in the hours ahead, meaning area fireworks displays will go off without a hitch.

Though Wednesday is July 5th, Mother Nature may put on a fireworks display of her own. The atmosphere is again expected to be chock full of energy, as heat and humidity go nowhere. In fact, if anything, things are to be even more humid Wednesday than it was Tuesday.

The day’s to start quietly enough, though as a cold front approaches from the west in the afternoon, thunderstorms are likely to ignite here or nearby. The current thinking is that our best chances for storms will come during at window spanning approximately 3:00 and 9:00pm.

A few clouds will develop late in the morning or early in the afternoon, but quiet conditions are likely to start our Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms are a good bet Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should come to an end quickly Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the severe weather threat, it’s still there, though it still remains far from a slam dunk. While some ingredients are in place that would suggest that severe storms are a possibility, other key components are missing. Right now, the thought is that the greatest severe risk has shifted a bit southeast of the Rockford Metro. Most of the area is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms. Portions of southeastern Boone, Ogle, Lee, and most of DeKalb Counties, however, have a slightly better chance of storms producing gusty winds and large hail. As you go farther west of Rockford, the chances drop off dramatically.

The severe threat for Wednesday is lower, but not out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following the front’s passage, cooler, much less humid air returns to the region, allowing us to give our air conditioners a break.

Another humid day is on tap Wednesday, but relief is soon to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much quieter conditions are expected as well. Two dry days are likely Thursday and Friday before rain chances return for the weekend.

Scattered showers return to the forecast this weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances are to be more regularly featured into next week as well, which is good news in perhaps putting a dent into our rainfall deficits and improving the drought situation. As things stand currently, our deficit since June 1 is closing in on four inches, and more than 90% of the State of Illinois stands in moderate drought or worse.

Any rain we get will be very useful as our rainfall deficits continue to grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The drought situation continues to worsen across the State of Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

