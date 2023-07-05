Sewer work closes portion Louise Street in Rockford

Sewer repair
Sewer repair(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A section of Louise Street in Rockford will close this week for sewer service repairs.

Beginning Wednesday, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will close the road from Piece Avenue down to where the street dead ends.

The portion of road is expected to reopen on July 11, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving near the work zone, or avoid the area if possible.

