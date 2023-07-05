Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting

Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.
Liberty Powers, 18, is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another person in charged in the shooting deaths of two Rockford teenagers.

Liberty Powers, 18, of Rockford, faces felony obstruction of justice charges. She was taken into custody Wednesday and is due in court July 6.

The shooting happened June 30 in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue. 17-year-old Jorge Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and 14-year-old Joey Torres was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

Jorge and Joey were cousins who both attended Auburn High School. Their family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for the boys’ funerals.

A 17-year-old boy faces two counts of first-degree murder alongside multiple firearm charges.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening
Drowning
Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Fireworks
Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you
Girl recovering after Wednesday morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Road closed
Fallen tree closes section of Rt. 75 in downtown Freeport
Pecatonica family celebrates 90th annual reunion
Pecatonica family celebrates 90th annual reunion
Girl recovering after Wednesday morning shooting in Rockford
FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.
Police: Riverside Park in Janesville closed for vehicle recovery