Second teen charged in Rockford double shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another person in charged in the shooting deaths of two Rockford teenagers.

Liberty Powers, 18, of Rockford, faces felony obstruction of justice charges. She was taken into custody Wednesday and is due in court July 6.

The shooting happened June 30 in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue. 17-year-old Jorge Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and 14-year-old Joey Torres was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

Jorge and Joey were cousins who both attended Auburn High School. Their family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for the boys’ funerals.

A 17-year-old boy faces two counts of first-degree murder alongside multiple firearm charges.

