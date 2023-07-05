Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs
Fireworks
Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you
Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Family grieves murder of two Rockford boys lost to gun violence
Joshua Lake, 29, was extradited to Ogle County this week from California on a $500,000 warrant.
Man wanted in Ogle County arrested in California
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
Pecatonica family celebrates 90th annual reunion
Pecatonica family celebrates 90th annual reunion
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards