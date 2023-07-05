Police: Riverside Park in Janesville closed for vehicle recovery

FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.
FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.(Elise Romas/WMTV)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A portion of the Rock River in Janesville is closed Wednesday while authorities recover a vehicle from the water.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office released a statement just after 12:30 p.m. about the scene at Riverside Park.

No further details about the recovery have been released.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

