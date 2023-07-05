Pet dies in Winnebago County garage fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A family pet is dead after a garage fire over July 4.

Crews were called just before 9 p.m. to a home on Waltham Road in Winnebago County for a report of smoke coming from a garage.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate, except for one pet. Damage estimations are unknown at this time.

More than 15 different fire units responded to the third alarm blaze, according to Harlem-Roscoe Fire Chief Patrick Trollop, who says his unit was fighting another fire at the same time, while responding to medical calls.

“It was a long hot night, and everyone worked extremely hard and they all made a huge difference. I truly appreciate their efforts and I am always happy to see the MABAS system work as well as it does,” Trollop said.

