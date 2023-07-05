Pecatonica family celebrates 90th annual reunion

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - An extraordinary family celebrated their 90th annual family reunion over the Fourth of July.

Generations united together in Pecatonica to share stories of the family heritage and celebrate a remarkable milestone. From marching in a local parade to a family picnic, the event showcased the unity that have kept them connected for nearly a century.

Since 1934, the Hassel family has upheld the tradition of their reunion and has never cancelled a get together. The family keeps the tradition going by continuing to nominate a new committee each year to plan the annual reunions.

Staci Thompson, family secretary and treasurer says the family doesn’t take this get together for granted. “It’s a priority for us. I think in this day and age you don’t hear about people gathering as often as they would with their large extended families.”

She also says when family members get together from outside the area, they pick up right where they left off. “I think that we are just so appreciative that we have so many of us locally that gather together.”

The tradition of the Hassel family reunion means a lot to them. They say it is a testament to their commitment to preserve their history and keep the tradition alive.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.