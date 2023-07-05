Juvenile shot early Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second shooting Wednesday morning left a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound.

This shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Henrietta Avenue. The girl is in stable condition.

Rockford Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. It’s not known whether this shooting is related to the other that happened Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

