July 5 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 5 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Rockford family grieves murder of two teens, pleads for help with burial costs
Fireworks
Celebrate July 4 with parades, fireworks near you
Family members say the teen that allegedly shot Joey and Jorge Torres was someone they both knew.
Family grieves murder of two Rockford boys lost to gun violence
Joshua Lake, 29, was extradited to Ogle County this week from California on a $500,000 warrant.
Man wanted in Ogle County arrested in California
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening

Latest News

Juvenile shot early Wednesday morning
Woman recovering after Wednesday morning shooting
Hundreds of people fill streets and sidewalks with camping chairs to celebrate the Fourth of...
Rockford residents celebrate Independence Day
Two cars crash in Rockford Tuesday evening
Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic Tuesday evening