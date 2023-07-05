Janesville police pull vehicle from Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle Wednesday from the Rock River at Riverside Park in Janesville.

A portion of the river was closed while the sheriff’s office dive team was deployed. Deputies say a citizen reported the sunken vehicle on July 3 with photos from a side-scan sonar.

The vehicle was found about 12 feet underwater. Rock County deputies released a statement just after 12:30 p.m. about the scene at Riverside Park.

Sgt. Kevin Skatrud with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office states that an investigation is open and active into the origins of the vehicle.

No further information has been released.

