Janesville police pull vehicle from Rock River

FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.
FILE: Rock River in Janesville, Wis.(Elise Romas/WMTV)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle Wednesday from the Rock River at Riverside Park in Janesville.

A portion of the river was closed while the sheriff’s office dive team was deployed. Deputies say a citizen reported the sunken vehicle on July 3 with photos from a side-scan sonar.

The vehicle was found about 12 feet underwater. Rock County deputies released a statement just after 12:30 p.m. about the scene at Riverside Park.

Sgt. Kevin Skatrud with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office states that an investigation is open and active into the origins of the vehicle.

No further information has been released.

