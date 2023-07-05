Girl recovering after Wednesday morning shooting in Rockford

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A girl was shot on the west side of Rockford early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Henrietta Street in Rockford. Authorities say her injuries are not critical, and is expected to recover.

Rockford police say S. Johnston Street is closed as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

