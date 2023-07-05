Girl recovering after Wednesday morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A girl was shot on the west side of Rockford early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Henrietta Street in Rockford. Authorities say her injuries are not critical, and is expected to recover.

Rockford police say S. Johnston Street is closed as they investigate.

RPD is currently investigating a

shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Henrietta. A juvenile female was shot and her condition is listed as stable at this time. Please avoid the area while we continue the investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.