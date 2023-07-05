Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man drown Tuesday after bystanders say he went searching for a remote controlled boat in the water.

Myles Patrick, 65, was rushed to FHN in Freeport after first responders pulled him from Lake Le-Aqua-Na just outside of Lena, Ill.

Onlookers told authorities they saw Patrick try to swim out and retrieve a remote-controlled boat that had sank when he started struggling to swim.

They said he never resurfaced after diving under water to retrieve the boat.

Emergency personnel were able to find Patrick and get him to shore to begin lifesaving efforts, but he did not survive.

