FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is detoured Wednesday in downtown Freeport after a tree fell in the road.

Officials say E. Stephenson Street is temporarily closed while ComEd crews work the area on on E. Stephenson St./IL Rt. 75 between Mary and Johanna avenues.

Motorists should plan their routes accordingly while cleanup is underway.

