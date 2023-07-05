Experts preach water safety after Freeport man drowns at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man drowns Tuesday after witnesses say he went searching for a remote controlled boat in the water.

Myles Patrick, 65, was rushed to FHN in Freeport after first responders pulled him from Lake Le-Aqua-Na just outside of Lena, Ill.

“This is something that was tragic. This is something that happened that was unexpected,” Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall said.

Lake-goers nearby tried to rescue Patrick before authorities arrived on scene. They reported that Patrick tried to swim out and retrieve a remote-controlled boat that had sank when witnessed him struggling to swim. According to a statement by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Patrick had journeyed beyond the designated swimming area.

Patrick never resurfaced after diving under water to retrieve the boat.

Emergency personnel were able to find Patrick and get him to shore to begin lifesaving efforts, but he did not survive.

As summer moves forward, more people look for leisure in pools, lakes and rivers. Connie Esparza with the Red Cross of Illinois says if you do come across someone in an emergency, make sure to throw them a lifeline.

“Make sure you can throw something to that person, that you can help pull that person to safety, instead of going in there yourself,” she said.

Don’t try to be a hero either, call for help.

“Start yelling for assistance so that 911 can be called,” Esparza said.

Jamie Lowery, Senior Aquatics Program Director with the Rock River Valley YMCA adds that if you spend all day by the lake or pool, rest up.

“Make sure you are taking breaks from the sun, that you are staying on top of being hydrated, because it is so easy to become exhausted especially on these really hot days,” she advises.

Lowery suggests always having a water watcher, even if you are a strong swimmer.

“We teach people to never swim alone. It is obviously preferable if people swim at a body of water or facility or pool where there is a lifeguard on duty. But if there is not lifeguard on duty is is important to have a designated water watcher who is keeping eyes on you and your family,” she told 23 News.

For more tips, The Red Cross has an app called “Swim.” It emphasizes the importance of water safety, and shares tips on what to do in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.