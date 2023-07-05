Construction not keeping visitors away from Rock Cut State Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Construction that has half of the Pierce Lake section of Rock Cut State Park closed to the public isn’t keeping the public away from the popular stateline destination.

Crews are making a variety of upgrades, including roads and a new kids’ fishing pond as part of $4.5 million project.

Meanwhile, despite frustration, campers, boaters, cyclists and fishermen continue to come, packing the 3,000-acre state park every weekend.

“It’s a slight inconvenience but it’s not deterring anyone from coming out here and having fun and enjoying Pierce Lake, that’s for sure,” said Amber Pirrie, assistant manager of the pro shop and concession stand. “Picnic areas are full. There’s family barbeques going on.”

Work is expected to continue through the summer, keeping the east end of the park, except for Olson Lake, closed to cars and pedestrians.

“It is an inconvenience because you can’t go around the park,” said frequent visitor Louise Collins. “You’ve got to turn around and take the same scene back.”

But Collins said that won’t stop her from taking her motorcycle to Rock Cut just as she always does.

“It’s a beautiful place to be,” she said. “It’s just a nice bike ride out here. It’s gorgeous.”

